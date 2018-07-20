Co-op set to takeover former pub in Northamptonshire village

A supermarket is proposing to set up shop in a former village pub to double the size of its existing store.

The Co-op is in talks with the owner of the former Red Lion public house on Harborough Road in Brixworth to revamp the former site into a supermarket.

The new store is proposed to be more than double the size of its existing Hunters Way store, enabling the Co-op 'to better serve members and customers in the community'.

Planning papers are likely to be submitted to Daventry District Council 'soon' and subject to approval, the new store could open in late 2019.

It is proposed that Post Office services will be retained, with the new site also offering customer car parking.

Bosses say colleagues will be transferred from the existing store in Hunters Way, and it is expected that additional jobs would be created.

Paresh Pancholi acquisition manager for the Co-op in Northamptonshire said: “The Co-op is committed to investing in its communities, and we are delighted to have the opportunity to explore plans to carry out further investment in Northamptonshire.

"We are proud to be part of the community, and are looking at an opportunity to open a new, purpose-designed, store in order to better serve our members and customers locally.”