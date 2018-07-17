Closing down signs go up at Northampton's Marks and Spencer store

Northampton's biggest high street store is showing the first signs of closing down with just weeks to go.

Closing down signs have gone up in the front window of M&S in Abington Street ahead of closure next month.

M&S will shut its doors to shoppers for the last time on Saturday, August 11.

The retail giant announced the shock closure in May and has been consulting with 96 staff who work at the branch as part of a programme to reshape its UK store estate.

Zoe Gibbard, Head of Region for East Midlands South at Marks & Spencer, said: “Proposing to close the Northampton store was a difficult decision, and over the past few weeks we’ve been consulting with our colleagues. Following this rigorous process, the decision has been made to close the store on 11th August.

“We’d like to thank our customers at the store and the local community for the feedback they’ve given us over the last few weeks.

"We hope to see lots of customers continuing to shop with us at our other stores in the area, including our new store at Rushden Lakes, as well as on M&S.com.”

M&S is set to close more than 100 stores in total by 2022, including the Kettering store in High Street.

