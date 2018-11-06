Client's love for banter, family and expertise wins Northampton hairdresser our Salon of the Year 2018 award

A town centre hair extension specialist has been named the winner of the Chronicle & Echo's Salon of the Year award.

The team at Vivid, in The Ridings Arcade, have only been open four years and pride themselves on 'banter and expertise'.

Vivid opened in 2014 after director Hannah moved from London.

But salon director Hannah Britten and her staff have claimed the Chronicle's Salon of the Year 2018 trophy after an outpouring of support from her clients.

Hannah said: "I'm a bit shocked really. There are some really big names in hairdressing in Northampton and I thought we were more like the underdogs.

"I think we're known for having great banter with our clients. They come back again and again and we really get to know them over the years. It's like a little family here.

"We've found our niche in Northampton as extension specialists. It's about 75 per cent of what we do and it's our expertise. All our staff take the latest training courses every few months and we use the latest equipment."

'We're definitely a quirky team. We're like a little family.'

Vivid opened in 2014 after Hannah moved from London to bring some city-side hair and beauty expertise to Northampton.

Since then, Vivid's clients have come from across as far as Dubai for specialist colour work and extensions.

This latest award from the Chronicle comes after Hannah's team brought home the English Hair and Beauty Award for Hair Extensions 2018 and scored five stars in the Good Salon Guide's Extensions Artists Award.

And Vivid could soon share its secrets with Northampton's up-and-coming stylists as Hannah has dreams of starting a Habia-accredited hairdressing academy.

Hannah said: "Me and my peers hope to change the face of hairdressing in Northampton.

"I want to thank all my staff and all our clients who voted for us and supported us, as well as my long-suffering husband who has been there through all my long shifts."