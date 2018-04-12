Claims that death of Northampton teenager was an accident are 'nonsense', says prosecutor in murder trial

The prosecution in the murder case of a Northampton teenager has made a last effort to convince the jury that the 17-year-old died at the hands of "a violent attack by more than one person with more than one weapon".

The trial over the death of Liam Hunt is drawing to a close after nine weeks of evidence, leaving only closing statements and the judge's summary before the jury are sent to deliberate.

Six young men are accused of stabbing Liam to death in St George's Street.

Today, prosecutor Mr John Lloyd-Jones made his closing speech in his case to convict the group of six young men standing trial for murder.

He said: "The six defendants each played their part and were involved in the murder of Liam Hunt. We say they are guilty as charged."

The prosecution's case is that one of the defendants, James Dodd, 19, from Northampton, lost a fistfight with Liam in February last year - then texted his friends the next day that "his boys would stab them when I find them".

Mr Lloyd-Jones said: "It's an extraordinary coincidence, the defence would have you believe, that less than two days later, with James Dodd looking on, Liam Hunt was stabbed to death in St George's Street.

Liam was stabbed four times in the alleged attack including a seven-centimetre wound to his neck.

"[We say] it was a violent attack by more than one person and more than one weapon."

Defence barristers have claimed that Liam pulled a knife from his waistband during the fight and it went accidentally pushed into his neck during a struggle by Kane Allaban-Hamilton, 18, from Camp Hill.

Mr Lloyd-Jones told the jury: "No eyewitnesses and none of the co-defendants have said Liam had a knife in his own hand when he was stabbed. It's only Allaban-Hamilton, the man directly accused of delivering the fatal blow, who says that.

"It is nonsense to suggest that during this targetted knife attack the fatal blow was some sort of accident."

Defence barristers are expected to make their closing statements on Monday.