Circle of tents and a shopping trolley pop up on Northampton town centre site as rough sleepers take up residence

An encampment of rough sleepers has pitched up on the empty Greyfriars site in Northampton town centre.

The circle of five tents and a shopping trolley has moved onto the empty site off Lady's Lane and appears to be occupied by a group of homeless sleepers.

The first tents were set up on the site last week, but the number has now grown to five.

The camp grew after the first tent was set up earlier last week and is now made up of a cluster of family size tents.

The borough council say they are aware of the group and are working with them

Councillor Stephen Hibbert, cabinet member for housing, said “Our Street Outreach Team has visited the people sleeping in these tents and is currently trying to engage with them to discuss the help and support available to move into accommodation. The team will continue to visit and offer their support.”

The borough council established a night shelter for male rough sleepers in St Andrews Street last year.