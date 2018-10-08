Cinema firm has shelved plans for Northampton shopping centre move

The multi-screen cinema that was planned for Northampton will not go ahead... but the intended unit could well be filled by a round-the-clock gym.

Proposals by Ultra Star to install a three-screen complex in the upper mall at Weston Favell Centre were revealed in April.

But they have now been superseded by new plans to build a gym in its place.

Centre manager Kevin Legg said: "They operator that approached us has now pulled out. They were looking at various locations and our was one they didn't want to progress.

"We were disappointed but until you have the heads of terms agreed you never know."

But the centre is being boosted by an application from PureGym to fit out the vacant unit - which used to be Toys R Us - as a 24-hour gym.

Mr Legg said: "Hopefully everything will be installed and it will be up and running by February or March.

"Once that is open, we'll have 98 per cent occupancy and only two void units. We'll have a great offer and PureGym is part of that."