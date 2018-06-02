Chron teams up with The Lighthouse to offer 2-for-1 on fish and chips... while England are in the World Cup

The World Cup is nearly upon us in Northampton and we have some great news for our fish and chip loving football fans out there.

The Chronicle & Echo has teamed up with the owners of The Lighthouse in Wellingborough Road to bring you a mouth-watering offer for this year’s tournament.

The offer will remain open as long as England remain in the World Cup.

Starting on Thursday, June 7, the restaurant is offering a two-for-one deal on its takeaway fish and chips - only with the Chron’s cut-out coupon.

The coupon - which will be redeemable between Thursday and Sunday - can also be used to net yourself 33 per cent off any of the venue’s takeout beers.

There is only one catch… the offer will run until England are knocked out of the World Cup.

General manager of the Lighthouse, Jamie Evangelou, said: “Let’s hope we can keep this deal going right the way through until the World Cup final on July 15.”

The coupon will also entitle you to a third off the restaurant's selection of craft beers.

The Lighthouse, owned by the Old Northampton Group, opened in 2015 in Wellingborough Road and has been garnering rave reviews online since opening.

The venue - which serves more than 20 craft beers and features 14 screens for sports lovers - also stocks fresh fish daily, which is all prepared and filleted on-site.

“We think we serve the best fresh fish in town,” added Jamie.

The first game of the World Cup in Russia is set to kick off on Thursday, June 14, with Russia taking on Saudi Arabia.

The Lighthouse is set to show almost all of the games throughout the tournament.

The fish and chip offer will run throughout the group stages of the World Cup.

But if England make it to the last 16 and beyond the offer will be extended.

To get hold of your coupon, pick up a copy of the Chron on Thursday, June 7.

The offer will be available on all combinations of fish and chips in the restaurant and the 33 per cent discount applies to the total beer order.