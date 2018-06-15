CHRON CAMPAIGN: What do you want from Northampton town centre?

We’ve heard from the experts, the town planners and town players. Now it’s your turn.

This week we are giving you the chance to tell us how you think the town centre can be improved - and where its strengths lie.

Take part in our town centre survey by clicking here

Since high street giants Marks & Spencer announced proposals to shut their Abington Street store last month - our letterbag has been bursting with your comments.

Well this is a chance to collect them in order.

And the best thing is all our findings will be collated for Northampton Borough Council and the Northampton Business Improvement District (BID) which are both drawing up a ‘masterplan’ to improve Northampton.

What’s more - we will be printing all of the results here in the Chron on Thursday, July 5, complete with as many of your comments as we can squeeze in the paper.

Executive director of Northampton BID Rob Purdie, Northampton town centre BID said: “We know that the people of Northampton feel very passionate and care a lot about our town centre so it is a great idea to ask members of the public – the shoppers, visitors and those who work in our town centre – for their opinions.

“I hope that gathering ideas in this way will help the BID, businesses and other key partners to quantify people’s views and possibly even influence the town centre plans.”

So now it really is over to YOU.

