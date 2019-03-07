CHRON APPEAL: Have you been a victim of knife crime on the streets of Northampton?

Knife crime has never been more prevalent as it is today in the UK. Some have even declared it a national emergency.

Even in Northamptonshire, seven people have been killed in the county in incidents related to knife crime and stabbings since January 2018.

The Chronicle & Echo wants to report on the full effects of knives on the streets of Northampton. If you have been affected by knife crime, we want to hear from you.

If you want to share your story, please get in touch confidentially by messaging us on our Facebook page or by emailing the team at editor@northantsnews.co.uk.

Thank you.