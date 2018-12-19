Christopher Maloney spreads Christmas cheers to the homeless in Northampton

This picture was taken yesterday (Tuesday) in Northampton town centre.
This picture was taken yesterday (Tuesday) in Northampton town centre.

Star of Wellingborough panto Christopher Maloney was spotted handing out 'North Face coats' to the homeless in Northampton.

The former X Factor contestant travelled to Northampton town centre in between pantomimes to hand out warm clothes and gifts to the homeless.

The 40-year-old Liverpudlian is currently starring as Prince Charming at the Castle Theatre in Wellingborough.

Rep for Christopher, Jason of ASM Talent, said: “Homelessness is an issue that Christopher feels strongly about, and with temperatures set to drop below zero over the weekend, he was very concerned and wanted to help a number of homeless people in Northampton by gifting them North Face coats and jackets, and even Malteasers.”

“Homelessness is a very sad reality, but at least Christopher could spread a little bit of Christmas cheer”.