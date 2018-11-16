Christmas shop opens in Northampton shopping centre after closure of high street retailer

A festive store has opened in Northampton's Grosvenor Centre.

Christmas Time has opened its doors to shopping on the ground floor of the Grosvenor Centre, near New Look.

The shop sells a range of festive lines including gifts, wrapping paper, cards, decorations and gift bags.

The unit has stood empty since the closure of menswear store Burton earlier this year.

Christmas Time is the second pop up store to open in recent weeks.

Europe's largest £1 Christmas store opened in the former BHS unit in Abington Street at the start of November.