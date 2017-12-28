Christmas decorations outside Corby house damaged by teenager

Police officers are appealing for information after Christmas decorations were damaged in Boughton Road, Corby.

The incident happened at about 5.35pm on Sunday, December 10, when a male approached the house and stamped on electrical Christmas decorations outside, causing them to break.

The male is described as white, aged 15 or 16, of slim build and he wore all black with his hood up.

Anyone with information or anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area during the time can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.