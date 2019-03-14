Chilling image of machete seized in Northampton town centre last night shared by police

A man arrested in Northampton town centre last night was caught with a 22-inch machete down his trousers.

A police stop-and-search team have shared the chilling image of the blade they took off a man linked to gangs over night (March 13).

The team also recovered drugs from the man, who was wanted by police.

A tweet by the Northampton Force Proactive Team posted this morning reads: "This was down the trousers of a wanted male linked to gangs stopped in Northampton town centre last night. The blade was sharp and it hindered his ability to walk!"

It comes as part of Operation Sceptre, which has been rolled out nationwide to tackle knife crime.