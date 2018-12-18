Children treated for injuries at scene after minibus crashes into tree in Northampton

A minibus carrying children has reportedly crashed into a tree in a Northampton neighbourhood off a main road.

At least three fire engines and several ambulances are on the scene in Hermitage Way, Wootton, off the A45 London Road.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed that the minibus crashed into the tree shortly after 8am and that children were involved.

It is not yet known where the children were from or how many were on board. They are understood to be between the ages of 10 and 17.

The driver of the minibus has been taken to hospital. Some children are reportedly being treated for minor injuries.

Updates to follow.

