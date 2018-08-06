Children's week-long play scheme at Northampton school disrupted by travellers

A group of travellers who pitched on a Northampton school's ground disrupted a children's play scheme.

Quinton House School in Upton was running events for the children throughout the week but after the travellers arrived the youngsters were unable to go outside, despite the hot weather.

The travellers have since been removed after being served notice by the Countywide Traveller Unit over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire County Council said: “The unauthorised traveller encampment at Quinton House School were served a section 61 notice by Northamptonshire Police over the weekend, removing the travellers from the area.