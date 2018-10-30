Children's charity urges Northamptonshire communities to look out for abuse following sentence of drug dealer who killed son

A national charity has urged the people of Northamptonshire to 'look out for the vulnerable in our community' following the sentencing of a Northampton drug-dealer who beat his son to death.

Raphael Kennedy was jailed for 24 years at Northampton Crown Court today (October 30) for beating toddler Dylan to death in a vicious attack in December 2017.

The judge told Kennedy at his sentencing that 'the truth had finally caught up to him' and he may never be released from jail.

The court heard during the trial how Dylan had at least 39 bruises, at least 13 rib fractures, and a lacerated liver when he died. Expert evidence showed he had consumed cocaine in the hours up to his death and had traces of heroin, crack and cannabis in his hair fibres.

However, Dylan also had historic rib fractures up to two weeks old that were 'consistent with abuse'.

The court also heard how Kennedy only met Dylan some 11-weeks prior to his death when he discovered he was his father. Prosecutor Jonas Hankin QC told the court the abuse against Dylan's only started when he met his father.

An NSPCC spokeswoman said: “Kennedy will live out at least the next two decades of his life behind bars for his despicably violent crimes, but it doesn’t change the fact that his young son Dylan’s life was devastatingly cut short by the man who should have loved and protected him.

“Babies and young children are completely dependent on their carers. It’s up to all of us to look out for the most vulnerable in our community and report any concerns we may have about a child.

“Members of the public can call the NSPCC Helpline confidentially on 0808 800 5000 and should report urgent matters to the police by calling 999."