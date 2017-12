Three properties were broken into on the same night in one Northamptonshire road.

The incidents happened in York Way, Lower Harlestone on Saturday, December 16, between 6.20pm and 11pm.

Entry was forced into three properties in the area and a number of items were stolen including jewellery, clothing, aftershave and Christmas presents.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.