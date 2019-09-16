Chicken shop owner says Northampton takeaway has been turned around since previous poor inspection

The owner of a Northampton chicken shop has assured his customers the premises has been turned around since the last one-star inspection.

Last week, the Chronicle and Echo reported that Freddy's Chicken in Weedon Road had been awarded the second-lowest food hygiene rating during February.

A renovation has been carried out and the current kitchen is in a clean state.

The details of the report were not obtained until recently under the Freedom of Information Act.

But the manager of the premises, Sharahbeel Shah, told the Chron that the place had been transformed under new ownership since the February inspection.

Shahrabeel Shah, who currently holds the franchise, has sought to clarify that the previous owner was removed from running the business and the Freddy's in Gold Street immediately following the inspection.

Mr Shah has since renovated the Weedon Road premises - and expects to receive a five-out-of-five rating when the inspectors return. Northampton Borough Council is expected to carry out an unannounced visit in the coming weeks.

The new owner says Freddy's should expect top marks at its next inspection.

The current owner said: "We would like to thank our loyal customers and assure everyone that under the new management, stringent measures have been implemented to ensure there is no repeat of the incidents that led to the one-star rating in February - six months ago.

"Freddy's aims to continue providing the people of Northampton with delicious mouth-watering fried chicken for years to come."