Chef who cooked for Tom Cruise given job at Northamptonshire hotel

A Northamptonshire hotel has hired a new chef who once cooked for Hollywood A-list star Tom Cruise.

Lee Scott was given the job at Whittlebury Hall this week and is on familiar ground as he joins the hotel from his previous role from Silverstone Hospitality Group, just a short distance from Whittlebury.

The new executive chef has 25 years’ worth of industry experience and has cooked for some of the world’s most famous celebrities, from Mick Hucknall to Tom Cruise, in his time as head chef under Gordon Ramsay at the Savoy Grill.

“I’m excited about this latest challenge,” said Lee, who won three AA rosettes for his work at the restaurant at Cotswolds 88 Hotel.

“Whittlebury Hall offers such scope for a chef interested in both intimate and large-scale banquet dining."

Lee joins a growing team of talented chefs at the four-star Northamptonshire hotel where he will work alongside award-winning head chef Harvey Lockwood, who runs Whittlebury Hall’s two AA rosette restaurant, Murrays.

The hotel’s restaurant has recently been refurbished and offers guests fine-dining cuisine, showcasing the best Northamptonshire and British ingredients.

Operations director of Whittlebury Hall Bernhard Zechner said: “We are delighted to welcome Lee to the team here at Whittlebury Hall.

"Lee brings extensive industry experience with him having worked in some spectacular restaurants during his career."