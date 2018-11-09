Cheers! Winners revealed in Carlsberg UK Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards

The winners in Carlsberg UK Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards are finally celebrating being named the best of the county's best.

The competition, now in its tenth year, is aimed at celebrating all that is great about local produce and drink, recognising excellence within the county’s dining venues and rewarding those who work so hard within the culinary sector.

The Water Mill Tearooms in Ringstead

The results were announced at an awards dinner staged at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate on Wednesday November 7 and those were (in presentation order and, in the case of two winners or runners-up, in alphabetical order):

F&B Achiever of the Year (sponsored by Howes Percival LLP):

Winner: Nicky Dorwood of Limes Farm Ltd and School Meals Ltd, Farthinghoe

Runner-up: Naz Islam of Saffron, Northampton

Healthy Eating Workplace of the Year (sponsored by C Butt Ltd):

Winner: Travis Perkins (Lodge Farm), Northampton

Runner-up: John Lewis Plc, Northampton

Farming Innovation Award (sponsored by Warner Edwards):

Winner: Courteenhall Farms, Courteenhall

Runner-up: Waterloo Cottage Farm, Great Oxendon

Independent Café / Tea Room of the Year (sponsored by Pidy UK):

Winner: The Water Mill Tearooms, Ringstead

Runner-up: Pastures Poultry Farm Shop & Café, Yardley Hastings

Community Pub of the Year (sponsored by Carlsberg UK):

Winner: Barratts Club, Northampton

Runner-up: The Red Lion, Thornby

Chairman’s Award:

Winner: Duncan Farrington of Farrington Oils, Hargrave

Weetabix Local Food Hero of the Year (sponsored by Weetabix):

Winner: Dean Hoddle of Silverstone Circuits, Silverstone

Runner-up: Green Acres Rural Enterprise Centre, Staverton

Runner-up: Chris Twell of Neneview Dairy, Stanwick

Booker Young Chef of the Year (sponsored by Booker):

Winner: Arturs Dzerins of The Hopping Hare, Northampton

Runner-up: Emily Foster of Fawsley Hall Hotel, Fawsley

World Cuisine Restaurant of the Year (sponsored by British Pepper & Spice):

Winner: Voujon, Long Buckby

Runner-up: Oren Pho, Northampton

Booker Food Pub of the Year (sponsored by Booker):

Winner: The White Horse, Kings Sutton

Runner-up: The Red Lion, East Haddon

Restaurant of the Year (sponsored by Whitco Catering and Bakery Equipment):

Winner: The Palmichael, Burton Latimer

Runner-up: Murrays at Whittlebury Hall, Whittlebury

Great Service Award (sponsored by Northampton College):

Winner: The Red Lion, Culworth

Runner-up: The Tollemache Arms, Harrington

Chef of the Year (sponsored by Dawn Farms):

Winner: Harvey Lockwood of Murrays at Whittlebury Hall, Whittlebury

Runner-up: Grant Wentzel of The Hopping Hare, Northampton

Royal Showstopper of the Year (sponsored by Whitworth Bros Ltd Flour Millers):

Winner: Jeyes of Earls Barton, Earls Barton

Winner: Workbridge Coffee Shop, Northampton

Artisan Local Drink of the Year:

Winner: Lord Barker – Gun Dog Ales, Woodford Halse

Runner-up: Hardwick Elderflower Cordial – Manor Farm Drinks, Hardwick

New Local Drink of the Year:

Winner: Rubio – Towcester Mill Brewery, Towcester

Runner-up: Opal Gin – Phipps NBC, Northampton

Runner-up: X-Strong Ale – Hoppy Family Brewery, Kettering

Artisan Local Savoury Product of the Year (sponsored by Heygates Flour and Animal Feed)

Winner: Free Range Chicken, Sage & Onion Sausage Roll – Pastures Poultry Farm Shop & Café,

Yardley Hastings

Winner: Free Range Smoked Back Bacon – Waterloo Cottage Farm, Great Oxendon

Artisan Local Sweet Product of the Year (sponsored by Moulton College):

Winner: Apple with a Blackberry Ripple Ice Cream – Ganders Goat, Cottingham

Runner-up: Gin & Orange Marmalade – Friars Farm, Northampton

Highly Commended: Mango Caramel Popcorn – What’s Poppin’ Corn, Northampton

Artisan Local Vegetarian / Vegan Product of the Year (sponsored by Daily Bread):

Winner: The Squire: potato, spinach & onion pie – Miss Millie’s Pies (Most Marvellous Baking), N’ton

Runner-up: Vegan Peanut Butter Cookie Sandwich – Connie’s Tea Parlour / Sara Jayne Catering, Holdenby

One To Watch (sponsored by Whitworth Bros. Ltd Flour Millers):

Winner: Boot Town Brewery, Burton Latimer

Runner-up: Tea Lab Company, Northampton

The winners of all the categories were presented with trophies which had been specially designed by the Northampton firm Trinity Engineering – the figure 10 depicted as a bottle and plate to represent a decade of the Awards which was crafted out of tin, the metal traditionally associated with tenth anniversary gifts – by the evening’s special guest, the former Masterchef winner, author and Wahaca restaurant group owner, Thomasina Miers and awards patrons William Sitwell and Sophie Grigson.

The evening began with formal welcomes from Awards Director, Rachel Mallows MBE DL of The Mallows Company and Bruce Ray, VP Corporate Affairs and Independent on Trade (interim) with headline sponsors, Carlsberg UK before guests then enjoyed a sumptuous three-course meal designed and created by Lee Scott, executive chef at Whittlebury Hall, and aided by a team of culinary students from Northampton College who switched their regular classes for the experience of being part of the prestigious occasion – but not before broadcaster, author and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Reverend Richard Coles had said grace.