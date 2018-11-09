Cheers! Winners revealed in Carlsberg UK Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards

The winners in Carlsberg UK Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards are finally celebrating being named the best of the county's best.
The competition, now in its tenth year, is aimed at celebrating all that is great about local produce and drink, recognising excellence within the county’s dining venues and rewarding those who work so hard within the culinary sector.
The results were announced at an awards dinner staged at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate on Wednesday November 7 and those were (in presentation order and, in the case of two winners or runners-up, in alphabetical order):
F&B Achiever of the Year (sponsored by Howes Percival LLP):
Winner: Nicky Dorwood of Limes Farm Ltd and School Meals Ltd, Farthinghoe
Runner-up: Naz Islam of Saffron, Northampton
Healthy Eating Workplace of the Year (sponsored by C Butt Ltd):
Winner: Travis Perkins (Lodge Farm), Northampton
Runner-up: John Lewis Plc, Northampton
Farming Innovation Award (sponsored by Warner Edwards):
Winner: Courteenhall Farms, Courteenhall
Runner-up: Waterloo Cottage Farm, Great Oxendon
Independent Café / Tea Room of the Year (sponsored by Pidy UK):
Winner: The Water Mill Tearooms, Ringstead
Runner-up: Pastures Poultry Farm Shop & Café, Yardley Hastings
Community Pub of the Year (sponsored by Carlsberg UK):
Winner: Barratts Club, Northampton
Runner-up: The Red Lion, Thornby
Chairman’s Award:
Winner: Duncan Farrington of Farrington Oils, Hargrave
Weetabix Local Food Hero of the Year (sponsored by Weetabix):
Winner: Dean Hoddle of Silverstone Circuits, Silverstone
Runner-up: Green Acres Rural Enterprise Centre, Staverton
Runner-up: Chris Twell of Neneview Dairy, Stanwick
Booker Young Chef of the Year (sponsored by Booker):
Winner: Arturs Dzerins of The Hopping Hare, Northampton
Runner-up: Emily Foster of Fawsley Hall Hotel, Fawsley
World Cuisine Restaurant of the Year (sponsored by British Pepper & Spice):
Winner: Voujon, Long Buckby
Runner-up: Oren Pho, Northampton
Booker Food Pub of the Year (sponsored by Booker):
Winner: The White Horse, Kings Sutton
Runner-up: The Red Lion, East Haddon
Restaurant of the Year (sponsored by Whitco Catering and Bakery Equipment):
Winner: The Palmichael, Burton Latimer
Runner-up: Murrays at Whittlebury Hall, Whittlebury
Great Service Award (sponsored by Northampton College):
Winner: The Red Lion, Culworth
Runner-up: The Tollemache Arms, Harrington
Chef of the Year (sponsored by Dawn Farms):
Winner: Harvey Lockwood of Murrays at Whittlebury Hall, Whittlebury
Runner-up: Grant Wentzel of The Hopping Hare, Northampton
Royal Showstopper of the Year (sponsored by Whitworth Bros Ltd Flour Millers):
Winner: Jeyes of Earls Barton, Earls Barton
Winner: Workbridge Coffee Shop, Northampton
Artisan Local Drink of the Year:
Winner: Lord Barker – Gun Dog Ales, Woodford Halse
Runner-up: Hardwick Elderflower Cordial – Manor Farm Drinks, Hardwick
New Local Drink of the Year:
Winner: Rubio – Towcester Mill Brewery, Towcester
Runner-up: Opal Gin – Phipps NBC, Northampton
Runner-up: X-Strong Ale – Hoppy Family Brewery, Kettering
Artisan Local Savoury Product of the Year (sponsored by Heygates Flour and Animal Feed)
Winner: Free Range Chicken, Sage & Onion Sausage Roll – Pastures Poultry Farm Shop & Café,
Yardley Hastings
Winner: Free Range Smoked Back Bacon – Waterloo Cottage Farm, Great Oxendon
Artisan Local Sweet Product of the Year (sponsored by Moulton College):
Winner: Apple with a Blackberry Ripple Ice Cream – Ganders Goat, Cottingham
Runner-up: Gin & Orange Marmalade – Friars Farm, Northampton
Highly Commended: Mango Caramel Popcorn – What’s Poppin’ Corn, Northampton
Artisan Local Vegetarian / Vegan Product of the Year (sponsored by Daily Bread):
Winner: The Squire: potato, spinach & onion pie – Miss Millie’s Pies (Most Marvellous Baking), N’ton
Runner-up: Vegan Peanut Butter Cookie Sandwich – Connie’s Tea Parlour / Sara Jayne Catering, Holdenby
One To Watch (sponsored by Whitworth Bros. Ltd Flour Millers):
Winner: Boot Town Brewery, Burton Latimer
Runner-up: Tea Lab Company, Northampton
The winners of all the categories were presented with trophies which had been specially designed by the Northampton firm Trinity Engineering – the figure 10 depicted as a bottle and plate to represent a decade of the Awards which was crafted out of tin, the metal traditionally associated with tenth anniversary gifts – by the evening’s special guest, the former Masterchef winner, author and Wahaca restaurant group owner, Thomasina Miers and awards patrons William Sitwell and Sophie Grigson.
The evening began with formal welcomes from Awards Director, Rachel Mallows MBE DL of The Mallows Company and Bruce Ray, VP Corporate Affairs and Independent on Trade (interim) with headline sponsors, Carlsberg UK before guests then enjoyed a sumptuous three-course meal designed and created by Lee Scott, executive chef at Whittlebury Hall, and aided by a team of culinary students from Northampton College who switched their regular classes for the experience of being part of the prestigious occasion – but not before broadcaster, author and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Reverend Richard Coles had said grace.