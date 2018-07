Hundreds of fans went through a rollercoaster of emotions pubs across Northampton as England's hopes of emulating their World Cup heroes of 1966 were dashed.

Losing 2-1 in extra-time to Croatia, England came agonisingly close to making history once again but it was not to be.

Photographer Louise Smith was there to capture all the emotions at Barratts Snooker Club & Bar in Kingsthorpe Road.