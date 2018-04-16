Chatty man Alan Carr unveils £1m Northamptonshire school extension

Comedian Alan Carr took selfies with parents and youngsters at the opening of a brand new £1m school extension in Northamptonshire, and says he is planning to do stand up at the Derngate on his new tour.

Hundreds of parents gathered together at Overstone Primary School to watch the Channel 4 chat show host cut the ribbon to officially unveil four new classrooms, a new library and two revamped classrooms, which will now play host to a larger intake of children.

Alan Carr, whose family lives in Overstone, posed with teachers at the ribbon cutting event yesterday.

The star chatted with parents after the unveiling and also kindly took the time to take selfies with everyone who wanted a photograph.

Upon asking whether Alan attended Overstone school as a youngster, he said: "No, but my mum and dad only live a minute [away] and my brother, who lives in the village, said they are opening four new classrooms and would I cut the ribbon, and I mean, I'm always up here, so I thought yes, why not."

He said he has plans in the pipeline to return to the town very soon.

"I'm writing a tour at the minute," he said.

Parts of the school have been under construction for one year during the build.

"So I will be, of course, doing the Derngate. Always the best audience is Northampton because I can just go off and talk about things from my childhood, 50p Lil, Sticky Vicky, having a bottle of Strongbow in Abington Park and all the old pubs that I used to hand around.

"So it's always good fun coming to Northampton."

Headteacher Janice Mardell, who cut the ribbon yesterday (Monday, April 16) alongside Alan and the school's oldest pupil, Eve Dobson, 11, and youngest pupil Stanley Willis, four.

She said: "Thank you for coming today to celebrate the official opening of this lovely new learning space for our children.

The stand-up comic posed with everyone who wanted a photograph.

"With the village community growing, we are delighted to have been given the opportunity to expand in order to continue to provide a high standard of education for local children."

She paid special thanks to the Friends of Overstone Primary School who raised the funds to pay for the library and new equipment outside the extended reception classroom as well as Stanley Black and Decker who have landscaped the front garden, among others.