Chart-topping act named as support for Nile Rodgers and Chic in Northampton

Franklin’s Gardens is set to welcome yet another chart-topping artist to the stage this summer, with a big name DJ announced as the support act for Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Electronic music producer Sigala will warm up the crowd for the disco legends at the Northampton Saints ground on June 30.

The pop supremo, whose debut single Easy Love hit the UK chart number one in 2018, boasts seven platinum singles, eight million worldwide sales, ten million monthly listeners on Spotify and over a billion streams.

And a DJ set of Sigala’s summer-influenced hits will be the 'perfect opening' ahead of the headline live performance, according to the Saints' chief executive.

“Sigala is a fantastic producer and DJ, and is the perfect choice for a summer’s evening ahead of Nile Rodgers and Chic’s headline set,” said Mark Darbon.

“The combination of both acts will ensure everyone will enjoy a night to remember at the home of Northampton Saints.”

Sigala’s debut number one was followed by further hits including ‘Sweet Lovin’ with Bryn Christopher and ‘Lullaby’ featuring Paloma Faith.

The show will see Sigala and Nile reunite after working together on the 2016 song ‘Give Me Your Love’, featuring vocals from John Newman.

Rodgers also co-wrote Sigala’s 2018 track ‘Just Got Paid’ featuring Ella Eyre, Meghan Trainor and French Montana.

Headlining the event, the multiple Grammy-winning Nile Rodgers & Chic will perform disco anthems such as ‘Le Freak’, ‘Good Times’, and ‘Everybody Dance’ – alongside tracks from their 2018 album ‘It’s About Time’.

Ticket prices start from £40 for adults and include pitch standing, seating and accessible tickets. Paid car parking is also available at the venue.

Tickets for both shows are now available via northamptonsaints.co.uk and musicplussport.com.

Hospitality packages are also available in the Franklin’s Gardens boxes, Director’s Lounge, Champions Suite, and Captain’s Club – for more information email sales@northamptonsaints.co.uk.

The event will wrap up a weekend of music at Franklin’s Gardens, with Madness and Lightning Seeds headlining another concert on Friday June, 28.