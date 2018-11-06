Charity volunteers told to pay hundreds to continue annual Christmas gift wrapping service

A group of hard-working volunteers, who last year raised £4,700 for Northampton Save the Children, have been told this year they need to pay £1,000 to rent the space for their stall.

The annual Christmas present wrapping service, staffed by volunteers in the Grosvenor Shopping Centre in Northampton, have raised more than £39,183 for the Northampton branch of Save The Children since 2010, and last year a £4,700 was donated.

This year Asset Space have this year asked for a £1,200 fee from the charity to rent the space and make the stall fire retardant, for a nine day period.

In previous years the charity were given this space for free.

Karen Pugh, chairman of the charity’s Northampton branch, said: "We have a lot of regular customers and disabled people who come to us now.

"We are not sure what we are going to do.

"We get people in wheelchairs and with really bad arthritis come to us who struggle to cut paper."

The youngest volunteer who has helped wrap the presents with the group was aged 15, while the oldest was aged 83.

"There's a couple who come from Spain who have family here and we do all their wrapping for them," she added.

"People use us as an information point. It's a service that gives an additional service to the town centre.

“This is our main fund raiser so without the money our funds will be depleted this year."

In previous years, from December 3 until Christmas Eve, shoppers were able to take their presents to a stall outside House of Fraser and pay a small fee for them to be wrapped.

The group of about 50 volunteers included students from The University of Northampton and committee members' family and friends.

This money is donated to Save the Children, the charity which helps children across the world, as well as youngsters living in deprived areas of England.

Asset Space has been contacted for comment.