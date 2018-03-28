Charity spreads epilepsy message at hospital events in Kettering and Northampton

A county charity invited people to find out more about epilepsy during World Epilepsy Awareness Day on Monday when it hosted information events at Kettering and Northampton General Hospitals.

Susan Underwood set up Epilepsy Northampton to support parents and carers who have or care for children and young adults with epilepsy. She was later joined by committee member Julie Young, whose son Lloyd began suffering seizures at the age of 13.

The stands, at the Cyber Café in Hospital Street, Northampton, and in the KGH Reception area, saw volunteers dressed in purple and joined by nurses from the epilepsy teams at both hospitals.

Daventry MP Chris Heaton-Harris also met charity representatives before the event and got into the spirit by donning a purple wig and clothes.

Julie and Susan said: “We had overwhelming support for our day yesterday at KGH and NGH, spreading the word and awareness on World Epilepsy Awareness Day.

“We will be donating all the money raised from the cakes to both hospitals’ children’s epilepsy departments, about £300.

“We were so lucky to have our local MP supporting the cause along with both epilepsy nurses and consultants across both hospitals.”

To find out more about Epilepsy Northampton, visit www.epilepsynorthampton.co.uk.