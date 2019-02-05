Charity 'pudding party' at Moulton community centre this weekend for RSPCA Northamptonshire

A pudding party with premium desserts and hot drinks will be held this weekend to raise money for RSPCA Northamptonshire.

Moulton Community Centre will be open this Saturday (February 8) between 3pm and 6pm to offer a gourmet selection of cakes, puddings and bottomless teas and coffees. Vegan options are available as well.

Proceeds from the Pudding Party will go to RSPCA Northamptonshire where they will help fund rescue work for animals across the county and help run the centre's cattery and dog kennels.

Tickets are on sale at the RSPCA Northamptonshire website for £7 a head.