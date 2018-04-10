Charity needs 15 more cyclists to take on Belgium to Northampton fundraising challenge

A homelessness charity is looking for cyclists to embark on a 270-mile bike ride from Belgium to Northampton later this year.

Northampton Hope Centre's Ride For Hope Challenge has 15 spaces to fill on for the fifth annual voyage this September with an aim to raise £50,000.

The trip from Ypres to Northampton between September 5 and 9 explores the Belgium and Holland countryside on two wheels to raise money for homelessness in the town.

The centre is also providing training for those keen but relatively new to cycling.

The chairman of the Hope Centre, Adrian Pryce, said: “The cyclists' fundraising and efforts on the trip will be giving something back to the homeless, poor and disadvantaged people in your local community who just need a helping hand for the basic things in life.

"Since my first ride in 2014, there have been nearly 100 riders take part, generating over £80,000 for the Hope Centre, a remarkable result. It really is a special lifetime experience that all ages and abilities can do."

Northampton Hope Centre supports over 130 homeless and vulnerable people in the town and is based in Ash Street, The Mounts.

Cofounder of the ride, Robert Whittle, who took part last year said: “There are many riders who keep coming back for more year after year but you don’t need to be a particularly experienced rider.

"If you’ve ever wondered what it would be like to cycle abroad but just haven’t had the confidence to ride all those miles without a fall-back plan, this is the ride for you."

To find out more and sign up visit the Northampton Hope Centre website or call 07545 565188.