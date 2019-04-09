Charity launched in memory of friends killed in Florida donates funding to prevent violent crime in Northampton

Northamptonshire Community Foundation and Always a Chance join forces to deliver £1,500 to help prevent violent crime.

Always a Chance was set up in memory of James Cooper and James Kouzaris, who were tragically shot and killed in Florida on April 16, 2011.

Bianca Todd, CEO of Community Courtyard

The group has a longstanding relationship with Northamptonshire Community Foundation, and recognises the invaluable work it does in supporting the local community, working closely with them to raise funds to both prevent violent crime and support its victims.

The fund is keen to support groups who work with young people to reduce their risk of becoming a victim or perpetrator of crime. This includes projects working with young people who are not in education or employment and specialist agencies providing emotional and practical help and support in the community.

In keeping with the ethos of the charity, Always a Chance have chosen to award £1,500 to Northampton based, non-profit organisation, Community Courtyard to support their ‘Yard Talks’ project – a podcast providing disadvantaged young people with a voice and a platform to explore their daily issues and a place for them to connect with their community.

Bianca Todd, CEO of Community Courtyard, said: “We are working to change the composition of the communities our young people are a part of. This grant will allow us to reach out and connect to young people, providing young people with a voice to explore the issues that are an important part of their everyday identity.”

Community Courtyard delivers social education projects which are based around grassroots community engagement, specifically targeting young people, ex-offenders and their families.

They offer a number of street-based projects which tackle anti-social behaviour and address issues around community cohesion. In addition, they offer alternative education sessions, a range of workshops, pop-up cafés and a variety of music-based activities to engage with disaffected young people and communities.

Peter and Hazel Kouzaris, of Always a Chance, said: “All of us at Always a Chance are delighted to support Community Courtyard. They provide an invaluable service to vulnerable young people in Northampton and its surrounding communities. We applaud the selfless sacrifice made by a small but growing group of individuals who understand many of the issues that face some of our young people today in these times of austerity.”

To find out more about Always a Chance, visit www.alwaysachance.org.uk. Community Courtyard’s website can be found at https://communitycourtyard.org.

In association with Northamptonshire Community Foundation. To find out more about the fantastic work of NCF visit www.ncf.uk.com or call 01604 230033.