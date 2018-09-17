Charity ladies' night with topless butlers and 'cheeky' entertainment at Northampton pub

A charity ladies' night filled to the brim with champagne, cocktails and topless butlers is being held this week.

The Fiddlers Pub in Wellingborough Road is holding a glittering night with drag artists, auctions and "cheeky" entertainment on Thursday.

The fundraiser night is in aid of mental health charity MIND and is in memory of "kindhearted" Northampton bare-knuckle events organiser Stevan Miller, who died earlier this year.

Organiser Lou said: "It's going to be a cheeky night with some very tongue-in-cheek entertainment. There's free champagne at the door and cocktails shaken and served by topless butlers.

"We want to raise as much money as possible as we possibly can for MIND and support mental health in Northampton."

The night will also feature a charity auction of Ann Summers merchandise, drag artistry and end with karaoke.

The evening is also in memory of Stevan Miller, a Northampton bouncer and events organiser who sadly took his own life earlier this year.

Lou said: "Stevan was the loveliest man. He would do anything for anyone and was the most generous person you could know.

"I really do think everybody in your life will at some point suffer through some form of mental health issues at some point and it's not talked about enough."

The evening begins at 7pm at the Fiddlers. Tickets cost £10 and are available at the pub.