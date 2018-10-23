Charity golf day raises £7,200 for a Northampton teenager

An incredible £7,200 was raised at a charity golf day to support the Life For Lewis campaign to help a Northampton teenager who requires round-the-clock care.

Lewis Herbert, 15, was diagnosed with West’s Syndrome at three months old, which then developed into Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome – a rare form of epilepsy which means he can have more than 100 seizures every day.



On Friday last week, 120 golfers played at Kettering Golf Club, raising thousands of pounds for the appeal.

Lewis’s dad, Gary, said: “We were blown away, very surreal and extremely overwhelming.

“Thank you to each and everyone of those who supported the event, we really cannot comprehend everyone’s support and generosity towards Lewis and our whole family. Words are simply not enough, but I promise everyone what you have all done will never be forgotten, and the day will live long in my memory.”

Event organiser Lloyd Groom said: “It was fantastic to see so many old faces and friends.”