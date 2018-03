A silver HP laptop and a Cransley Hospice charity box were among items stolen in a burglary at the Talbot Inn in Kettering.

The incident happened this morning (Tuesday, March 6) between 3.30am and 3.50am, when a man gained access to the bar via a ground floor window.

He is described as heavy set, wearing a face covering, dark tracksuit bottoms and a dark top.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.