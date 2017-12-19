Charity appeals for volunteers at Northampton shop over festive season

Healthcare charity Sue Ryder is recruiting volunteers at its Northampton shop on St Peters Square to help out during the busy Christmas season.

Volunteers are required for various roles as the shop anticipates an increase in donations and sales ahead of the big day.

Volunteering at the Sue Ryder Northampton shop this festive season is an ideal way to gain work experience and qualifications, meet new people and give something back to the community.

Money raised at Sue Ryder shops helps the charity deliver its care at its seven hospices across the UK, which care for people living with conditions like cancer, heart failure, and lung disease.

Sandra Parry, Sue Ryder Northampton shop manager said: “Christmas is a very busy time in Sue Ryder shops when we are lucky enough to have a high volume of customers and donations. We’d love some extra support during this time so we can raise as much money as we can to support Sue Ryder’s care for people with life-changing conditions.

“We’re looking for people to help out with a range of things, like sorting out donated items, creating wonderfully festive window displays and operating the till. No previous experience is needed and volunteering is a great way to pick up new skills, whether you’re just starting out in work, taking your career in a new direction or simply have some time off over Christmas. All you need is a willingness to get into the festive spirit to help increase sales!

‘’Whether you can spare an afternoon or are interested in longer-term opportunities, anyone interested in volunteering is welcome to pop into the shop for a cup of tea and a chat with our friendly staff and volunteers to find out more.’’

For more information, visit the Sue Ryder Northampton shop at 3 St Peters Square, Northampton, NN1 1PS or ring 01604 636 911.