'Chaotic and irregular' Northampton care home will close again following second damning inspectors' report

A former failed Northampton care home that reopened last year will close down for the second time after it was slammed by inspectors.

Trinity House Nursing Home, in Kingsley Road, has been branded inadequate in its first re-inspection after managers promised "the highest quality care" when the service relaunched in 2017.

But the home's leadership, who were heavily criticised for their "chaotic and irregular" governance, say they will be closing the home in one week's time and ousting its seven residents.

A spokesman for Hollyberry Trinity Limited, the provider for Trinity House, confirmed that Trinity House will be closing in one week's time. This is reportedly unrelated to the CQC report.

In 2016, when the house operated as Kingsley Nursing Home, inspectors published a damning report that rated the service as inadequate in every area.

They found the home was not "safe, caring or effective" and found patients were poorly, underweight and dehydrated.

It was put under immediate special measures, but closed shortly after.

The home relaunched as Trinity House in 2017 after a renovation and management promised a new future for the business.

But now, less than a year later, they are closing shop again after their first CQC re-inspection found further failings.

The newest report, published March 22, reads: "The governance within the home was chaotic and irregular... There was a lack of vision and understanding about the requirements of a well-led home that provided high-quality care to people.

"There were no fire alarm sensors on external doors. This had not been adequately recognised or actioned in any premises audit.

"Staff were insufficiently trained and supervised to provide safe and competent care."