Changes to Northamptonshire Police's public enquiry desk opening hours

Northamptonshire Police has announced new opening hours for its public enquiry desks, which came into effect this week.

With more people now contacting the police by phone or online, demand on public enquiry desks has reduced significantly in recent years. To ensure it continues to make best use of resources and meet changing demand, the force has regularly reviewed its enquiry desk provision.

Three of the county’s six enquiry desks are now located in local council offices in shared customer service centres, while three remain based within police premises.

In Northampton, the enquiry desk has been located at the One-Stop-Shop at The Guildhall since February 2014 and in Kettering, it moved to the borough council’s Customer Service Centre in January 2015.

More recently, in Corby, the enquiry desk moved to the One Stop Shop at The Cube.

There are also public enquiry desks located at the police stations in Weston Favell, Daventry and Wellingborough.

Superintendent Pauline Sturman said: “Public enquiry desks have long been an important part of a traditional police station and we know people feel reassured by having a police presence in their local community.

“However, the way people access policing services has changed in recent years and far fewer people now actually visit a police station in person, with the vast majority of contact now being by phone or online.

“We appreciate there are times when people want to speak to a police officer or member of staff in person and we have public enquiry desks in all our main towns to enable this. Some are currently based in police stations, while others are in situated in council offices, alongside other important public services, in convenient and central locations.

“In addition, our neighbourhood teams, which are based within the communities they police, hold regular surgeries in community venues, such as libraries and shopping areas, to provide opportunities for people to meet and speak to their local officers.

“Policing is a 24/7 service and as well as calling 999 in an emergency, people can contact us at any time on the non-emergency telephone number 101 or report a non-urgent incident online at www.northants.police.uk, where they can also find a range of advice and information.

“We would also encourage people to sign up for our community messaging service, Neighbourhood Alert, for updates from local officers about crime and policing in their area. They can also keep up to date by following the Force’s social media accounts as well as those of their local neighbourhood team.”

To sign up for Northamptonshire Neighbourhood Alert, visit www.northamptonshireneighbourhoodalert.co.uk.

Northamptonshire Police public enquiry desk locations and opening hours:

Public Enquiry Desk – Northampton: Northampton Borough Council One Stop Shop, The Guildhall, Northampton. Opening Times: Monday – Friday: 9am to 5pm and Saturday: 9am to 5pm

Public Enquiry Desk – Weston Favell: Weston Favell Police Station, Pyramid Close, Weston Favell. Opening Times: Monday – Friday: 9am to 5pm

Public Enquiry Desk – Daventry: Daventry Police Station, New Street, Daventry. Opening Times: Monday – Friday: 10am to 4pm and Saturday: 10am to 4pm

Public Enquiry Desk - Kettering: Kettering Borough Council Customer Service Centre, Bowling Green Road, Kettering. Opening Times: Monday – Friday: 10am to 4pm and Saturday: 10am to 1pm

Public Enquiry Desk - Corby: Corby Borough Council One Stop Shop, The Cube, George Street, Corby. Opening Times: Monday – Friday: 10am to 4pm

Public Enquiry Desk - Wellingborough: Wellingborough Police Station, Midland Road, Wellingborough. Opening Times: Monday – Friday: 10am to 4pm and Saturday: 10am to 4pm

All enquiry desks will be closed on bank and public holidays.