Chainsaw art, magic and falconry on the agenda of Northampton community show

From falconry and magic to chainsaw art and donkey rides, an array of entertainment has been organised for a community event in a Northampton field this summer.

Now in its fifth year, the Bradlaugh Fields Community Show returns on Saturday, August 4.

Supported by several of the town's well-known organisations, the event puts the spotlight on the urban wildlife park often described as Northampton's "green lung".

The free event will also feature live music, performing arts, trade stalls, animal displays, food and drink, a maze and more.

Parking on site is available via Fulford Drive and the event runs from 10am to 5.30pm.