Celebrity football match will return to Northampton to raise money for Duston charity Archie's Army

Cobblers stadium is gearing up to welcome two teams packed with celebrities this April all in aid of Duston lad, Archie, who has a rare muscle-wasting condition.

Six-year-old Archie Kambanis has a rare condition called Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), which he was diagnosed with when he was just two.

Tickets are on sale now for this years celebrity football match.

His mum Kay, who is among the one in 40 people to hold the gene, was told his muscles would eventually shrink and die, but his brain would remain unaffected.

This April, celebrities including Love Island's Alex Bowen and Jack Fowler, Calum Best, Eastender's Jake Wood and Dean Gaffney will take part in a charity football match at the Cobblers' ground to raise money for Archie's Army and NTFC community trust.

SMA is a life-shortening condition where the motor nerve cells in the spinal cord become diseased, which causes a decline in physical strength. As a result, walking and eating become difficult and a simple chest infection could be fatal.

Although there is medication abroad available to treat Archie’s disease, overseas one injection of the drug Spinraza would cost Kay about £75,000 every four months for the rest of his life.

You can buy tickets from NTFC website.

At the moment Archie uses a wheelchair to get around and attends physiotherapy sessions, which costs £70 once a fortnight. He also has hydrotherapy sessions once a week, with a £85 price tag.

The youngster has undergone hamstring lengthening surgery to enable him to continue using specialist equipment to stand and has scoliosis, a dislocated hip and tilted pelvis.

Due to the disease progressing Archie cannot walk, stand, crawl or get from a lying to sitting position on his own.

Kay hopes one day Archie, who has type 2 SMA, can access this medication, not yet available on the NHS, for free.

Last year the charity match welcomed 3,700 fans in aid of child cancer charity Niamh’s Next Steps, which was set up in 2013 after the death of five-year-old Niamh Curry, who died battling neuroblastoma.

PICTURE GALLERY: Niamh's Next Step celebrity charity football match at Sixfields Stadium

Tickets are now on sale and are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s from ntfcdirect.co.uk.

Mascot and other pitch side packages are on sale, for more information email christine.clark@ntfc.co.uk.