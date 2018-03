A CCTV image of a woman who might have seen an incident at a Northampton town hotel on New Year's Day has been released.

Police would like to speak to the woman pictured as they believe she may have information about an assault that took place at the Ibis hotel, in Marefair, Northampton town centre, in the early hours of January 1.

The woman, or anyone who may recognise her, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.