Police have released CCTV images of two men they wish to speak to in connection with a fuel theft.

The theft of more than £100 worth of fuel happened at the Shell service station, next to Waitrose in Rushden, at about 3.40pm on Friday, August 24.

Do you know these men?

Police have released the images today (September 28).

The men, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.