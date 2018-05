Police have released images of man they want to speak to after a theft in Corby.

The window of a taxi was smashed and cash stolen during the incident in Rockingham Road, near the Royal Tandoori restaurant, between 12.50pm and 1pm on Thursday, April 26.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as it’s believed he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.