Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man they believe may have information about the theft and fraudulent use of two bank cards in the Wellingborough and Rushden area.

The thefts happened between Thursday, May 31, and Friday, June 1.

The man or anyone who knows him is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.