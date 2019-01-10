CCTV shows woman wanted over alleged phone theft in Northampton McDonald's

Officers have released a CCTV image of a woman they believe may be able to assist them with their enquiries in relation to the theft of a mobile phone from a Northampton McDonald's.

The alleged theft happened on Monday, November 12, 2018, at about 3pm in The Drapery when a woman accidentally left her mobile phone on a table in the restaurant, Northamptonshire Police said today.

Police want this woman to come forward and help with their investigation.

The woman pictured may be able to assist in the investigation and is and asked to contact police.

Anyone who recognises her should also call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.