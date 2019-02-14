CCTV shows same 'stripy burglar' breaking into Northampton sandwich shop twice in a month

A popular Northampton sandwich shop says a 'bold as brass' burglar has hit their takeaway for the second time in a month wearing the same clothes.

Dapper Sandwich Company, in Wellingborough Road, has posted CCTV footage on their Facebook page of a man in a stripy hoody carrying off their till drawer in the early hours of February 11.

A side-by-side of the images captured on Dapper Sandwich's CCTV cameras in January and February.

But it comes after the shop shared CCTV of another burglary on January 14 - which appears to show the same man in the same hoody rifling through their tip jar.

They have shared both videos online in the hopes of warning other shops and to help any police investigations.

Owner Sarah Clarke said: "The CCTV shows it's the same person wearing the same clothes as last time. He's bold as brass.

"It makes me anxious and just really sad. We're working so hard but it's soul-destroying to come in on a Monday morning and find the tip jar gone and the charity box broken. It makes you want to give up."

This footage of the 'stripy-topped burglar' was taken on January 14 in Dapper Sandwich.

It comes after Hashtag Justin Chef, on Wellingborough Road, shared CCTV of a break-in on January 22 that appears to show the same man in a stripy hoody breaking into their till.

This new image of the burglar was captured on February 11.

Hashtag Justin Chef's CCTV took this picture of the stripy-topped man on January 22.