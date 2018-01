Pictures have been released of a man police want to speak to in relation to an assault at a pub in Northampton.

The incident happened on Friday, December 29, between 8pm and 8.30pm, at The Foundrymans Arms in St James, when a man was assaulted in the pub.

The man or anyone who recognises him, is asked to call police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.