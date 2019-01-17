CCTV released of Rushden Christmas lights theft

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of outdoor Christmas decorations and lights from a house in Avenue Road, Rushden.

The theft happened on Saturday, December 22, at about 1.15pm, when a white vehicle was seen parking at the front of the property. A man got out, went into the front garden and removed the lights, decorations and a power box.

Officers believe the man pictured may have information about the incident and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.