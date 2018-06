Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault on bar staff in Northampton earlier in the year.

The incident happened between 2.15am and 2.30am on Sunday, 11 February, at BarSo, Abington Square, when staff were assaulted, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The man in the image or anyone who knows him is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.