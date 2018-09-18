CCTV released of man and woman wanted in connection with knife-point robberies in Northampton

CCTV images of two people wanted in connection with robberies in Northampton have been released.

The robberies happened between 5.45am and 7.25am on Tuesday, July 24, with the first one taking place in Victoria Promenade and the second one taking place in Becket’s Park.

The offenders are described as a man and a woman, both wearing black hoodies with the hoods up. They used a knife to threaten the victims into handing over their possessions.

The two people pictured, or anyone who recognises them, are asked to call police on 101. Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.