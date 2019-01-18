CCTV released following burglary at Northampton convenience store this morning

Cigarettes and alcohol were stolen in a break-in at a convenience store in Northampton this morning.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information about a burglary at a convenience store in Parkway, Weston Favell, Northampton.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information that will help their inquiries.

The incident happened at about 12.30am today (Friday, January 18), when the offender/s forced entry to the shop and stole cigarettes and alcohol.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.