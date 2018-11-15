CCTV released after victim suffers fractured eye socket and nose in Northampton

Officers have issued the pictures of four people they wish to speak with in connection with an assault in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

The victim was attacked as he walked out of the Mini Euro shop, close to the junction of Victoria Road.

Pictures released by Northamptonshire Police.

He was punched several times in the face, suffering a fractured eye socket, fractured nose and chipped tooth.

Two men allegedly carried out the attack, which happened at around 11.25am on Wednesday, September 26, Northamptonshire Police today said.

The people pictured are believed to have been in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

Officers are asking them, or anyone who knows them to call Northamptonshire Police on 999.

Pictures released by Northamptonshire Police.

Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.