CCTV released after man touched woman's knee and followed her in Northampton town centre

A man is wanted in connection with an incident where a woman was sexually harassed on a bus in Northampton town centre.

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they wish to speak to following the incident on the Drapery between 8am and 12pm on June 6.

The incident started when a woman got onto the bus in Kettering Road and a man sat next to her. The man became suggestive, leaning across the woman and touching her knee and lap.

She got off the bus in the Drapery and the man followed her, asking her to come to his house and stay overnight and trying to hold her hand.

The man in the photo or anyone who knows him is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.