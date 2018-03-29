CCTV released after man squirts paint on cars in Barton Seagrave

Police officers have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may be able to help them after a car was damaged in Cottesmore Avenue, Barton Seagrave.

The incident happened at about 6.45pm on Friday, February 9, when a man approached a driveway in the area and squirted paint stripper onto two cars, causing damage.

The man then discarded the bottle in a bush close to the local pub.

The man in the picture or anyone who knows him is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.